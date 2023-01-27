It could be the beginning of something special for Shellharbour's Jynaya Dos Santos at Sydney FC as the youngster continues to learn and improve under one of the best coaches in Australia in Ante Juric.
Dos Santos enjoyed a whirlwind 2022 which included a Sydney FC contract - culminating in her making her A-League Women's debut - and a Young Matildas call up, but the 17-year-old is only just getting started.
Despite just the one appearance for the first team this season, Dos Santos is enjoying her footballing education at Sydney FC, training with the likes of American sensation Madison Haley and club legend Princess Ibini, as well as fellow Illawarra product Mackenzie Hawkesby.
Dos Santos told the Mercury that she was working hard every day to become a better player.
"It's really good to be around all those other experienced girls," she said.
"I'm learning so much off them every day and I just keep learning and growing every session."
One of the draw cards at Sydney at present is their coach Juric who has been at the club for a number of years and has won all there is to offer in the competition.
The 49-year-old leader also has a brilliant track record at developing younger players into fully-fledged international, something that bodes well for Dos Santos in the future.
"He's one of the most experienced coaches [I've ever had]," Dos Santos added.
Dos Santos said her goal was to continue to work hard and get more minutes for the team on the pitch.
"I just have to keep training as hard as I can and just hope [that the opportunity comes up]."
Sydney secured a massive 6-3 victory against arch-rivals Victory with former Figtree junior Hawkesby getting on the score sheet.
The Sky Blues currently sit third on the ladder with a game in hand on second placed City. New kids on the block Western have a three point lead on Sydney.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
