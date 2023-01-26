A win for either University or Northern Districts would go a long way to securing a finals spot for this Cricket Illawarra season and with both sides in similar patches of form going into the match, it is anyone's game.
University and Northern Districts have had similar fortunes this season and the table reflects that fact. They sit third and fourth on the ladder respectively, both registering six wins, three losses and 47 points in their tally boxes.
The win against Wollongong marked their second win on the bounce since their eight wicket loss to Balgownie in the last round before the Christmas break.
In the previous fixture between University and Northern, it was the students who won out, beating their opponents by two wickets in what was an extremely tight contest that saw three wicket hauls from both Mason King (3-27) and Rohan Smith (3-30), as well as a match-saving 88 off 113 balls from Illawarra's Australian Country Championships representative, Jono Rose.
Northern Districts captain Jackson Stewart said the side must continue on from their huge victory last weekend.
"It was a really good performance and I was really happy with how we played, but we've got to maintain that and keep the consistency for the rest of the year," he said.
Stewart added his side had learnt from their last loss to Uni in the competition.
"We probably weren't consistent enough with the ball [that day]. We batted reasonably well and got a decent total but we need to make sure our five, six bowling options are consistent and there's no let off for their batsman which we seem to do a little too much."
In the other fixtures this Saturday in round 11 of the Cricket Illawarra one-day competition, Kiera take on Corrimal, Wollongong will host Helensburgh, Dapto play Wests - a match that will also have ramifications on the finals race - and second placed Balgownie take on Port Kembla.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
