Finals security on offer for both University and Northern Districts in Cricket Illawarra

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:32am, first published 9:00am
Uni bowler Matthew Threadgate against Wollongong earlier this month. Picture by Robert Peet

A win for either University or Northern Districts would go a long way to securing a finals spot for this Cricket Illawarra season and with both sides in similar patches of form going into the match, it is anyone's game.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

