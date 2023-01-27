Plans drawn up to start work on new Shellharbour Hospital

Plans for early work on the $700 million Shellharbour Hospital site include the removal of trees and powerlines on the site.
A development application for the work has been lodged with Shellharbour City Council.
According to the application, the hospital itself is yet to be approved but this early work is to allow construction to occur faster should the hospital get the green light.
"The proposed early works would enable the future hospital use/development to effectively integrate into the site and be efficiently undertaken," the application stated.
The site, listed as 86 Dunmore Road, had been previously earmarked for a residential subdivision.
"The site currently contains an existing vacant dwelling and associated ancillary outbuildings, including an existing gravel driveway from Dunmore Road," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Most of the site is cleared grassland, with limited individual trees present."
The application stated that 15 trees would be cut down to make way for the hospital, but noted they were "scattered" across the site.
"The site has been heavily cleared since European settlement to an extent that no 'remnant trees' exist," the statement read.
"The assessment found that the site contains no significant trees and as such no vegetation within the study area would be retained."
The early works will also see remediation carried out on the site following the result of earlier inspections.
Those inspections found asbestos in the home and farm buildings, as well as asbestos-containing material (ACM) at five fill sites on the block, as well as the presence of lead, copper and zinc.
"The source of the asbestos is considered likely to be associated with the existing site buildings and structures and/or with waste generated during historical demolition activities at the site," the application stated.
"It is possible that some of the ACM fragments have been mixed into the [surface] layer of soil around the former structures and beneath stockpiles, due to general foot and machinery traffic that would have occurred over time."
The application also calls for the creation of on-site stockpiles of crushed rock for re-use and a construction access road along Dunmore Road at the southern end of the block.
The development application is on public exhibition until February 8.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
