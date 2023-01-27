Illawarra Mercury
Plans drawn up to start work on new Shellharbour Hospital

By Glen Humphries
January 27 2023 - 11:00am
An artist's impression of the new Shellharbour Hospital, to be built on a Dunmore Road site.

Plans for early work on the $700 million Shellharbour Hospital site include the removal of trees and powerlines on the site.

