If you're one of thousands heading to either Summer Salt or By The C music festivals in Wollongong this weekend, you should note there will be no on-site parking.
Both events are organised by Zaccaria Touring & Concerts, who advise it'd be best to use public transport, tax or rideshare services.
The easiest way to get there would by via train on the South Coast Line, stopping at Fairy Meadow Station. It would then be a two-minute walk (around 650m) to the festival site on Carters Lane.
Otherwise bus route 55C stops on Elliotts Road, near the corner of Carters Lane, in Fairy Meadow (it does a loop from Wollongong, the Botanic Garden, the Hospital and Fairy Meadow).
SummerSalt is a cruisy all ages affair headlined by Angus & Julia Stone, followed by Ben Harper. By The C pays tribute to Australian rock and headlined by the Hoodoo Gurus, but is an 18+ event.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.