New Shoalhaven River bridge means heavy vehicles heading through Nowra

Larger trucks could be funnelled into Nowra following the completion of the new Shoalhaven River crossing.
The existing southbound bridge - built in 1881 - comes with height limitations.
Vehicles higher than 4.3 metres must straddle the middle of the two lanes while those more than 4.6 metres high are unable to cross.
Also Higher Mass Limit (HML) vehicles cannot use the current southbound crossing.
However, once the new bridge is complete, those restrictions will be lifted.
"The Nowra Bridge Project will provide increased productivity for the freight industry due to use of HML vehicles, reduced travel times, and improved journey reliability across the Shoalhaven River," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The removal of these restrictions would see an increase in the proportion of heavy vehicles on the Princes Highway that are HML, however, there are still height and weight restrictions at other locations south of the Nowra Bridge Project."
