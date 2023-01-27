Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Strike Force Lodder: Phone taps reveal lead up to arrest of Warilla man Joshua Edwards, charged with murder of Michael Kerr

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 27 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phone taps leading up to the arrest of a trio accused of murdering a 51-year-old man in the Nowra CBD last year can be revealed after a young Warilla father made his second bid for bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.