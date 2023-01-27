Playing 300 senior cricket games is a feat on its own. To do it with the one club is another thing all-together.
Kiama Cavaliers Cricket Club has been lucky enough to have four players pass this mark.
Daniel "Buzzsaw" Reilly was the latest player to join the 300 club, playing his 300th game last weekend.
In doing so he became the fourth Cavalier to pass the milestone, joining Joe Murphy (360), Rob White (302) and Jaya Hartgerink (314).
Reilly has managed to achieve all the highs and lows possible playing cricket - from a first grade T20 premiership to an entire calendar year without taking a single wicket - regardless of this Reilly's passion for cricket and Kiama are always on show.
"Kiama is my club from juniors upwards so to play 300 senior games with them is exciting and daunting at the same time," Reilly said.
"I can't say enough about Kiama, it's made me who I am. I love the club and the people involved in the club.
"Winning the T20 premiership last year was an absolute highlight. Especially considering it was against Lake Illawarra. Every single season I've played they've probably been the team to beat so that was a very special moment that one.
"But cricket for me is the friendships you can make and the positive impacts you can make on your club.
"I love Kiama Cricket Club, the friendships created from playing with Kiama are many and bonds are strong.
"I don't proclaim to be good at cricket, but I love it, and I have been, and hopefully will continue to be, lucky enough to keep playing for as long as possible.
"All this wouldn't have been possible without the support of my partner Ria and two kids Joey and May.
"They let me leave at 10.30am every Saturday to spend a day on the field. I love them dearly for that."
One of Reilly's best friends at the club is current first grade captain Jaya Hartgerink, who brought up his 300th game for the club last December.
"Jaya is an incredibly selfless person, and a passionate cricketer, his service to Kiama Cricket Club is well documented and appreciated by the club, and many more from all around the District, I definitely feel he should be recognised for his achievement also," Reilly said.
"Jaya is a great friend. We have played a lot of cricket (166 matches) together over 21 years.
"He has been a great captain, confidante and mate. Jaya also holds the club record for most first grade games with 231."
At the time the club stated on Facebook that Hartgerink was an "icon and club stalwart".
They added "Jaya's endless commitment to Kiama and to cricket has seen him become one of the most likeable characters, not only in Kiama's cricket community, but the entire District."
Reilly added it was a pleasure to play cricket with Kiama with Hartgerink for almost 30 years.
"I believe it is rare to find players like Jaya and me that continue to play cricket for the same club every season."
Kiama travel to play Bomaderry on Saturday, with other South Coast one-dayers seeing Shellharbour City play Magpies Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, Albion Park take on Lake Illawarra, Oak Flats battle Ex-Servo's and The Rail play the Kookas.
