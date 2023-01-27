The Kiama Show has been a staple of the beach-side town for 175 years, and its enduring traditions are part of the reason it's still beloved by locals and visitors alike.
On Saturday, around 8000 people will descend on the show ground for the second day of the iconic summer carnival, celebrating the local agricultural scene and participating in decades-old traditions.
Show President Neil McLaren said the events rich history, paired with the dedication from locals who've grown up alongside the attraction is part of the show's enduring charm.
In the 175 years since the first show, the event has only been halted a handful of times - during World War I, World War II, and through the COVID pandemic, Mr McLaren said.
"We're older than Kiama council - the first mayor of Kiama was a show committee member," he said.
The show is built on the backs of decades of dedicated volunteers who have made it what it is today, and who keep coming back, year in, year out.
Even Mr McLaren, whose first show was in 1989, said he was still considered "a young one".
"Some families are third or fourth generation here," he said.
One volunteer, who is almost 90 years old, went to his first show "in a bassinet", Mr McLaren said.
From traditions like the show's age-old wood-chop competition to more modern attractions, Mr McLaren said there's something for everyone.
Competitions and races dominate Saturday's calendar - local footy players will battle it out for bragging rights in the show's 'golden boot kicking competition', and farmers and gym junkies will test their strength in the 'farm fit' challenge.
The best of the region's farming, agriculture and baking will be on display as locals fight it out to claim the titles of everything from best vegetable exhibitor to the winning boiled fruit cake.
Showjumping, billy kart races, motocross displays, and a cabaret are also on the agenda.
After two years of forced cancellations and a scaled-back show last year, Mr McLaren said the 2023 show will be a return to the event's roots.
"It's back to a normal - droughts, fires, COVID, it's all behind us," he said.
"It's a relief for everyone to come out, relax and enjoy it."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
