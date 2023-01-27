A 45-year-old man has been charged with multiple driving offences, including allegedly drug driving, following a high-speed police pursuit through Lake Illawarra area on Thursday.
Police were conducting random breath testing around 8am on the Australia Day public holiday, when they directed the driver of a BMW 120i to pull over on King Street in Warrawong.
The driver allegedly failed to stop so a pursuit was initiated before being terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Officers attached to Traffic South then saw the vehicle on Military Road in Port Kembla, and the driver again allegedly failed to stop as directed.
A second pursuit commenced, and continued through the streets of Port Kembla, where police claim the driver was travelling at 130km/h in a 60km/h zone, and went through a red light.
The pursuit was again terminated for safety reasons.
Soon after, the vehicle was found abandoned on Cowper Street in Warrawong, and following a short foot pursuit, police arrested the 45-year-old on Minnegang Street.
The driver of the BMW allegedly returned a positive breath test more than 2.5 times the legal limit after undergoing a breath test at Lake Illawarra Police Station - the alleged reading being 0.131.
The man also allegedly returned a positive drug test for methamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine; the results of which will undergo further analysis.
The man was charged with not obeying the direction of police, police pursuit not stop and drive dangerously, driving with middle range PCA, and driving with an illicit drug present.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Kiama Local Court on Monday March 6.
His licence was also suspended.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.