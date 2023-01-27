Illawarra Mercury
Man charged with driving, drug offences after high speed chase through Port Kembla, Warrawong

By Newsroom
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
An ACM file image of police conducting a random breath test to drivers.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with multiple driving offences, including allegedly drug driving, following a high-speed police pursuit through Lake Illawarra area on Thursday.

