Stunning seaside position

Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This first class, resort style apartment occupies an enviable position in a beachfront location.
"The apartment is located in Shellharbour Village's most iconic building called Rockpool and has high end finishes," agent Amanda Bonnici said.
"The building sits on the the cliff overlooking Shellharbour North Beach with the most amazing views. I believe its attraction is because of its position - only a few minutes' walk to the village and marina precinct.
"Only eight apartments in the building also makes it quite intimate."
With three spacious bedrooms, the master with a stylish marble ensuite and a state of the art kitchen that flows through to an open plan living/dining area, there is no expense spared in this home.
The expansive wrap-around balcony is the ideal area to entertain all year round. The complex consists of a lift to each floor and a stunning pool and spa that overlook the ocean.
A secure over-sized lock up garage with an additional allocated car space authorised under body corporate AGM resolution.
Footsteps to sandy beaches and only a short stroll to the village.
"The majority of owners in the building are from Sydney and use them as holiday homes," Amanda added.
Join the elite with this commanding location and a view that is all yours - only 1.5 hours from Sydney CBD.
