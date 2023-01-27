Exceptional retreat

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Premium inclusions across a free flowing contemporary design, this exceptional family home has recently been completely renovated to the highest standard.
Catering to the entertainer, the generously scaled rooms enjoy seamless integration to the outdoors through french doors.
Listing agent Cristian Carvana of The Agency said, "It is a really spacious home with multiple living/family rooms making it ideal for a large or growing family.
"The property is set in a family friendly, quiet cul de sac location with a peaceful mountain aspect and it is close to schools and local shops."
It features a renovated kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops, Miele integrated dishwasher and 900mm gas cooktop and a dining room with Australian made wood fireplace.
The commanding master bedroom has walk-in robe, parents' retreat and ensuite. There are four other bedrooms and a separate sitting room upstairs opening to a private verandah.
Relax in the immaculate main bathroom with a freestanding bath.
There is also a light-filled north facing yard with manicured lawns and gardens as well as a triple garage.
This stunning retreat is nestled beneath Mt Kembla and boasts picturesque views.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
