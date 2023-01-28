Both major parties are focusing on domestic violence ahead of the March state election, releasing multiple policies designed to help victim-survivors.
On Saturday, the government said, if reelected, it would provide victim-survivors of domestic violence with access to first home buyer support and interest-free rental bond loans to help them rebuild their lives.
In recent days, the Coalition has announced a number of different measures designed to help people in abusive relationships, including the Right to Ask domestic violence disclosure scheme and expansion of electronic monitoring.
Also this week, NSW Labor said it would boost funding for 20 women's health centres across the state, including in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
This would see the Illawarra Women's Health Centre benefit from a $2.1 million funding injection.
The centre's general manager Sally Stevenson said she welcomed the focus on domestic violence, but said it
"I think people have realised that the women's vote is actually quite powerful and that's a lesson learnt from the federal election," she said.
"It's good to see it's got some attention, but it's disappointing that it takes an election to bring that attention, because this is an endemic public health emergency so it should be addressed regardless.
"Having said that we welcome new initiatives, and anything that would decrease the rate or improve escape and recovery from violence."
Under the Coalitions newly announced housing initiative, the government said it would waive the Rentstart Bond Loan eligibility criteria for people leaving domestic violence and provide access to both the First Homer Buyer Choice and First Home Buyer Assistance schemes.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said this would help remove major barriers to housing at a time when people needed it most.
"We want to make it easier for those people leaving an abusive relationship to be able to rebuild their lives, as well as the lives of their children," Mr Perrottet said.
"One of the most important first steps is securing a safe home, which is why we will make all of our first home buyer concessions available so they're able to access a stamp-duty concession or opt in to pay a land tax instead.
"We will also make interest-free loans available to cover the bond on a private rental, ensuring they can quickly secure a new home by removing a potential financial barrier."
Mr Perrotet said victim-survivors would be required to sign a stat dec to say they had left a domestic violence relationship to access the initiative.
Treasurer Matt Kean said victim-survivors would be able to access stamp duty exemptions and concessions the same way first home buyers can, even if they have previously owned property with a former partner.
"It's a small change that can make a big difference to helping victim-survivors buy a home to call their own," he said.
Ms Stevenson, who is also the Illawarra's recently announced Citizen of the Year, said she was concerned this measure would likely only benefit a small group of people experiencing violence.
She said she would prefer any housing initiatives to focus on improving access to long-term affordable rental housing.
"There's a significant number of women who experience violence experience financial abuse, which means they are very often left with nothing or carrying debt the perpetrator has created," she said.
"What we really need is long term affordable rental housing, because buying into the market is really quite limited.
"We should also focus on keeping women and their families in their homes - it shouldn't be them leaving, it should be the perpetrator leaving.
"A lot of women are also primary carers, and perpetrators often use the systems to continue abuse beyond separation particularly through the family law court, which means many women who are primary carers don't get adequate child support.
"They may be dealing with the impact of trauma on themselves and their children, they may not be able to find or afford childcare - as we know post separation abuse is common and one form of that is harassment at a workplace so women are unable to maintain employment."
"So really their financial means and prospects for purchasing a house - even with these barriers removed - is very limited."
"And finally, the level of income you need to service a mortgage these days is just so out of reach for so many people, even without these challenges."
Ms Stevenson also said she would like to see a comprehensive and cohesive package which showed how all the announcements were costed and what impact they each had.
"There are a lot of smaller strategies, but we need to see how they are going to work in concert to maximise their effect," she said.
"For the women's trauma recovery centre we had to provide a very compelling business case, and we've still not been funded by the NSW Government from that - which would be a welcome announcement - but these announcements don't provide much detail around the value and cost effectiveness of all these things."
She said her wish list for any future election announcements to help stop violence against women would include a reinforcement of frontline services to cut waiting times for women needing help.
She would also like to see investment in the roll out of the new coercive control legislation to help police, frontline service workers and the judiciary receive the right training,
"We also need to invest in a greater understanding of perpetration, we need to red flag perpetrators before it gets too bad, and hold them accountable for their behaviour," Ms Stevenson said.
"Let's focus on who is doing it, who they are, what the reg flags are and what we can do to prevent it or remove them, because we need to reframe that domestic and family violences is really a men's violence issue."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.