Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Domestic violence victims can be first home buyers again in new election promise

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 28 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'People have realised that the women's vote is actually quite powerful'

Both major parties are focusing on domestic violence ahead of the March state election, releasing multiple policies designed to help victim-survivors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.