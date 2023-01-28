Accommodation operators are calling on local tourism bodies to immediately activate marketing campaigns, with empty rooms during the peak summer period.
As international borders open and after a year of inclement weather causing havoc for holiday plans, Michelle Bishop, owner of Bangalay Luxury Villas said it's the first time in the five year history of the exclusive retreat that it hasn't been booked out during January.
"I speak to a lot of operators and nobody was fully booked for the Christmas holidays," Ms Bishop, who is also president of the South Coast Tourism Association, said.
The soft summer season comes as Destination Wollongong tries to patch a $20 million hole in visitor expenditure due to constant rain and COVID recovery.
Even after the rains cleared, waterlogged parks led to the cancellation of major festivals such as Yours and Owls and the Last Man Stands cricket tournament could only access one of 16 grounds.
While 2022 will be remembered as the year when the bike race came to Wollongong, other major cycling events were also cancelled, with the L'Etape called off after organisers could not be certain that Jamberoo Mountain Road would be repaired in time, after a landslip washed away much of the road.
Ms Bishop said after two years of pent up demand, the first months of 2022 were incredibly busy, but the initial rush soon wore off.
"We really noticed a big decline in bookings from March onwards," she said.
As locals prepared their summer holiday plans for the end of 2022 and early 2023, many were looking further afield, as restrictions on international travel eased and consumers became more confident about flying overseas.
Although in-bound trips have gone some way to offsetting the flight of Australian holiday makers to other shores, Ms Bishop called on tourism promotion bodies to step up efforts to encourage domestic travellers to holiday locally, and remind international visitors what makes the region special.
"There has been a significant enough decrease from the demand that we've seen through COVID that we really do call on Destination New South Wales, and the other government marketing vehicles to really make sure that they're getting a really high return on investment."
One bright spot has been the popularity of those on road trips to make a stop on the South Coast. Kiama Council said this visitor segment saw the highest growth among adult couples.
Ms Bishop said the challenge will be to convert these shorter stops into longer stays.
"We don't necessarily need too many more people visiting the South Coast, we just need the ones that come to stay longer and spend more."
