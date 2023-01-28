Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Gallery: Kiama Show returns to form in 2023

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 28 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a two-year hiatus and a scaled back iteration in 2022, this year's Kiama Show was back to its former glory, and showed to the thousands in attendance why the fair is still going strong in its 175th year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.