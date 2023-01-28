After a two-year hiatus and a scaled back iteration in 2022, this year's Kiama Show was back to its former glory, and showed to the thousands in attendance why the fair is still going strong in its 175th year.
Held across January 27 and 28, the Kiama Show is known for bringing the classics of an agricultural show to the picturesque Kiama Showgrounds at Church Point.
As of mid afternoon Saturday, organiser Neil McLaren said more than 5000 tickets had been sold.
"It's as good as any year in the last 10 years," he said. We've got a good roll up."
A stalwart of the show calendar, the 2023 Kiama Show played host to a national woodchop championships, a farm fit competition and a kicking competition between the local footy clubs.
Farm show classics such as wool spinning, cake competitions and show jumping were also part of the program, along with bullock driving demonstrations, linking back to the early days of the show when the region was known for the red cedar pulled by draught animals to the waiting ships.
After the disruption of the past three years, Mr McLaren said the Kiama Show allowed people to get back to basics, while learning a bit more about the provenance of local foods.
"It's about friends and family sitting around, having some nice food, learning some crafts and skills. Getting off the hamster wheel of life."
