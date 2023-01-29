Northern Districts have issued a warning shot to their Cricket Illawarra rivals after brushing aside University on Saturday.
A solid performance with the bat, paired with some excellence with the ball and in the field, helped the Butchers claim an 85-run victory. It is their second impressive win over a top-four side on the trot, after they took down Wollongong last weekend.
Northern Districts were sent into bat on Saturday, with the visitors posting a first-innings score of 8/201 from their 50 overs.
Daniel Wark top-scored with 41 while captain Jackson Stewart (29 not out) and Archie Harrison (26) made vital contributions. Tharanga Mathangadeera led Unversityi's attack with 3/36 from 10 overs and Darcy Knights chimed in with two wickets.
In reply, the hosts were in early trouble at 2/23 and never truly recovered, losing wickets at regular intervals as they were bowled out for 116 inside 40 overs.
Kaleb Cook led the way with a run-a-ball 30, while Stewart took 3/19 from eight overs and Harrison, Xavier McDevitt and Isaac Warbuton took two wickets apiece.
"I'm really happy with how we played. That's two weeks in a row that we've knocked over Wollongong and Uni, and bowled them out for around 100, which is super impressive," Stewart said.
"We're really happy with how we're bowling and fielding at the moment. We've got a little bit to work on with the bat, but we're really happy with the result.
"I'm really confident in our bowling attack at the moment, we've got five or six quality options that don't let up to other teams, and not everyone has that depth. It's been a really big team effort with the ball, and we've fielded really to support the bowlers."
Saturday's win means the Butchers are now comfortably nestled inside Cricket Illawarra's top four. It is an impressive effort from a side which dropped their first two games this season.
Victory over Helensburgh next weekend would see Northern Districts pour even more pressure on the grade's top two sides, Wollongong and Balgownie.
"I think the competition is pretty even this year, and it doesn't take much to be off your game to get down," Stewart said.
"I just think we've played really well the last two weeks, but we're not going to take anything for granted because any team can still beat us on our day. We've just got to maintain that consistency.
"We're trying not to put too much emphasis on the table, we're just trying to trust the process and it will work out itself. But it is quite tight, so if you can beat those teams around you, it can go a long way to hopefully getting a top-two spot come March."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
