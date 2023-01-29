Photos: Illawarra and South Coast cricket competitions in full swing

The 2022/23 cricket season is reaching the crunch point, and there were plenty of intriguing battles in both the Illawarra and South Coast competitions on Saturday.
With the finals less than two months away, and wins now at a premium post-Christmas break.
Highlights included Northern Districts and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads claiming impressive wins over University and Shellharbour City in their respective first-grade divisions.
Mercury photographer Adam McLean captured the action at both games.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
