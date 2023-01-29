Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Photos: Illawarra and South Coast cricket competitions in full swing

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 29 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2022/23 cricket season is reaching the crunch point, and there were plenty of intriguing battles in both the Illawarra and South Coast competitions on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.