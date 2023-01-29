What a dramatic end for the world No. 1 Kookaburras, who lost to Germany in Friday evening's semi-final to be bundled out of the Hockey World Cup.
After holding a 2-0 lead at the break, the German artillery came in full force in the second half, hitting the winner in the last seconds of the game to win 4-3 in Bhubaneswar, India.
What unfolded left the Kookaburras players in disgust and shock, and they now hope to retain third place when they face the Netherlands in the play-off.
Drag flick specialist, the Illawarra's Blake Govers was frustrated after the Germans cancelled his 3-2 advantage with two minutes remaining, and was left speechless after the match. Fellow teammate Flynn Ogilvie was disappointed with the outcome, saying the team made many mistakes and could not maintain possession.
"We didn't play to the level we could and even saying that, we were leading with two minutes to play and we just made mistakes that you can't afford to make in a semi-final," Ogilvie said.
The final two minutes were heartbreaking for the Kookas, who led 3-2 at this stage, when Argentinian- born-turned-German Gonzalo Peillat spoilt the party for the Australians.
With a minute to go, Peillat completed his first hat-trick, converting a drag flick to make it 3-3. With seconds to go, he was on the mark again, entering the baseline and passing to captain Niklas Wellen, who scored the winner past Matt Dawson in defence.
Earlier, it was the Kookaburras who held the upper hand in the first half, earning a penalty corner in the opening minute when Jeremy Hayward's shot was saved by German goalkeeper Alex Stadler.
He made amends in the 12th minute from another drag flick for his eighth goal of the tournament and a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. The Germans then began to dominate the second quarter, but in a breakaway with three minutes to go, Nathan Ephraums found the boards with a final lunge after finishing a move from Tom Wickham on the baseline started by Lachlan Sharpe.
The third quarter saw the Germans torture the Australian defence with a series of penalty corners taken by Peillat, who finally nailed one in the 13th minute to pull one back to 2-1.
The onslaught continued in the final quarter when Peillat scored his second goal from the team's 12th penalty corner with a drag flick high into the net to level scores at 2-2.
But with two minutes to go, Govers produced his trademark with a brilliant drag flick to keep the game alive at 3-2 only for Peillat to cancel that lead then send the Germans into the final against world champs Belgium.
