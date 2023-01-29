Shellharbour have created a slice of South Coast Cricket history after claiming their first-ever Twenty20 premiership on Sunday.
In a thrilling affair that had a little bit of everything at Howard Fowles Sports Oval, it was 15-year-old twins David and Jacob Coleman who saw City home in the last over against Lake Illawarra.
Set 177 to win, the Colemans were at the crease with Shellharbour needing 10 to win in the 20th over. Jacob managed a single off the first delivery, before David's towering six over long-on - which just went over the outstretched hand of a Lakers fielder - got his teammates up and cheering.
The brothers were then able to get City to the target with one delivery to spare.
"It's a great feeling, a good result, and one that's been a long time coming for the club," captain Ned Taylor told the Mercury.
"There was no better spectacle really, 176 set, and 177 chased, so it was a really good day's cricket. And even if it fell the other day, I think everyone that was here - the 160 people here on the day - would have appreciated what was in front of them.
"It was a phenomenal result and one that will be remembered at this club for a very long time."
Taylor admitted he had nerves late in the contest but felt calmer after Coleman's boundary.
"That's Twenty20, it can fall either way. And thankfully today, it was our day," the skipper said. "Obviously it was a collaborative effort on the day, and a lot of people contributed to it. But it was fantastic for a couple of 15-year-old boys to finish it off and get the result."
Earlier, Lakers captain Mark Ulcigrai won the toss and batted first, with the 2020/21 Twenty20 champions posting 6/176. Brendan White led the way with an aggressive 48 off 26 balls.
In reply, City got off to a flyer through Taylor and Alex Brown, who combined for a 79-run opening stand. But the Lakers continued to fight, with City falling to 3/124.
With four overs remaining, City required 35 runs for the win. That equation was then cut to 20 runs off two overs, then 10 off the final over.
However, the Colemans were able to see their side to victory with one ball remaining.
Earlier in the weekend, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads kept their hopes of a one-day finals berth alive after beating Shellharbour.
City batted first on Saturday and finished with 148 runs at Tomy Willoughby Oval. Brenton Geribo top-scored with 27, while captain Danny Troy, Tom Gibbs and Lachlan Duggan picked up two wickets apiece.
In reply, the Magpies got off to the ideal start, with David Crapp and Thomas Fletcher combing for a 107-run stand.
However, the dismissal of Crapp (58) triggered a dramatic collapse - as they lost 5/8 - before the Magpies recovered through Jarrod Mitchell and Callum Crapp, who saw their side to victory in the 38th over.
"We got off to a very good start with the ball before they crawled back a bit, and then we were good enough with the bat. It was very impressive from the openers, and then we had a little collapse, but we saw it home pretty easily in the end," Troy said.
"We've been a bit sub-par this season. We keep tending to lose the close matches, instead of winning the close matches. But we're still in the running for finals, and that's the most important thing. But we can't afford to lose many from here, though we're feeling good."
