The start of the school year shouldn't be a financial stress: Editorial

It's just one more day until the kids go back to school.
Many parents will be counting down the hours. While we live for the holidays, there is always a sense of relief when it's time for them to return to the classroom.
But the start of a new school year is an expensive vocation, and it can be painful on the bank account, particularly coming directly after Christmas and the summer vacation.
The Smiths family report shows that nine out of ten parents and carers are worried about the cost of school supplies.
And it's no surprise, with Illawarra parents telling the Illawarra Mercury that they spend almost $500 on school supplies - not including the uniform and laptop. Often these supplies are whiteboard markers, tissues and glue, which helps to stock the classroom stationary cupboard.
Throw in a new school bag, shoes, headphones, a computer mouse, keyboard and lunch box, and the cost gets sky-high. Then comes the school fees. There's the voluntary contribution, dollars towards school activities and trips, school band payments, and so on.
We're privileged here in the Illawarra that all children have access to free education and good schools in our communities.
Parents are savvy and across Facebook is a network of people exchanging second-hand uniforms, backpacks are being dusted off for a second or third year, and screen protectors and protective laptop bags are purchased in a vain attempt to prevent the need for a replacement laptop.
Of course, schools have the ability to help out families in need, and in 2023 there are the back-to-school vouchers which take some of the pain away.
However, there must be a way to reduce stress on parents when it comes to the cost of the school year, particularly when we hear of some families having to decide between food and school supplies.
And really, what does it matter if your little one turns up to school short of a box of whiteboard markers or the wrong colour socks?
Isn't it better for us to ensure they have a full stomach, a safe environment and a love of learning?
- Gayle Tomlinson
