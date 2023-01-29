Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Shoalhaven gridlocked by holiday traffic, Princes Hwy northbound

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As holidaymakers leave the Shoalhaven, major intersections and much of the Nowra CBD is experiencing heavy traffic and long delays. Picture supplied.

If you're hitting the road today, strap in for a long journey; heavy traffic is causing significant delays on the Princes Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.