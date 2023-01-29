If you're hitting the road today, strap in for a long journey; heavy traffic is causing significant delays on the Princes Highway.
Key junctions across the Shoalhaven are reported to have heavy traffic conditions.
According to Live Traffic NSW, there are delays on the Princes Hwy northbound all the way from South Nowra to the Nowra Bridge.
Locals attempting to get around Nowra's suburban streets have reported delays upwards of 25 minutes.
Live Traffic shows the gridlock is choking main streets of the Nowra CBD.
The heavy holiday traffic is also piling up on Princes Hwy at the Jervis Bay Rd, Island Point Rd, and Sussex Inlet Rd intersections.
Further south in Milton-Ulladulla, conditions on the Princes Highway are equally busy, according to Live Traffic NSW reports.
Officially, the advice is to expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
For live traffic conditions, visit: www.livetraffic.com
To plan your journey around predicted delays, visit www.myjourneynsw.info
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.