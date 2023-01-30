Eight years. That's how long Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club's journey in the making was to becoming NSW Country champions.
Cudgen-Headland SLSC had dominated the championship's recent history, but that dominance was finally ended by Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC at Cape Hawke on Sunday. The championship is open to clubs outside the Newcastle-Illawarra corridor and is the second biggest NSW surf lifesaving competition in the state.
The three-day country championships began on Friday, attracting male and female competitors of all ages. Events include surf races, board races, and beach flags contests.
Warilla-Barrack Point entered the final day of competition within sight of an elusive championship win, after they lost by just five points to Cudgen last year.
The turning point on Sunday came in the open men's mixed taplin event, where Warilla secured a first and third place finish, via the club's orange and black teams. Cudgen split the two teams to finish second.
However, Warilla-Barrack Point's series win didn't come through luck. According to one of their senior coaches, Damo Sheedy, the club began planning for it eight years ago.
"Last time we won this, we had the likes of (Ironman stars) Ali Day, Hayden White, Benny Carberry and David Smith, and that was 12 or 13 years ago," Sheedy said.
"Eight years ago, I started coaching again when I moved back here from inter-state and my son started racing again. So it's been an eight-year process to get kids coming through to be able to perform at this level and contribute, and have everyone buying into the program. We had 92 competitors all up, we're one of the larger clubs that were competing. We had guys and girls from under eights all the way up to over 60s.
"Last year, we lost the championship by five points. So 12 months ago, the club and our president Alan Beveridge all bought into it and said 'this year, we're aiming to win the thing'.
"I've had great support from our coaches. Kirk Allen has been there as a senior coach for at least 10 years. I've been here for eight years as a junior coach and I've just moved into the senior ranks, and Nicole Sims is now the junior coach.
"We've all bought into the process and we're absolutely over the moon."
The victory comes as former Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC junior Ali Day prepares to compete in the final two rounds of the Nutri-Grain Ironman series this weekend. Heading into the event at Kurrawa Beach, he remains in the hunt to claim his fifth series win on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
