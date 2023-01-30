The annual 'Maso Cup' was back last weekend with Football South Coast Clubs Wollongong United, Cringila Lions and Shellharbour FC taking part in the tournament as part of their pre-season preparations for the upcoming Premier League and District League seasons.
Both the Lions and Shellharbour managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition, but both fell just short. Cringila went down 1-0 to Victorian NPL3 side Geelong, whilst Shellharbour were on the wrong end of a six-goal thriller, losing 4-2 against tough Victorian NPL1 opposition in Altona Magic.
Altona Magic went on to win the tournament, defeating Geelong 1-0 in the final.
Fellow Illawarra club Wollongong United had some positive results, including a 0-0 draw with NSW NPL2 opposition Bankstown City.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
