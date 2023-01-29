Heart and Soul Retreats in Otford is hosting a day of yoga, meditation, sound healing and healthy food on February 26.
The Good Yoga Day event will run classes and workshops throughout the day by some of Australia's leading yoga minds and teachers, like Simon Borg Olivier and Dr Swami Shankardev Saraswati.
Breakfast kicks off at 8am, with classes running from 9am to 5pm, and dinner offered at 6pm.
Attendees will experience a dynamic masterclass, DRU yoga, playful yoga and a sound healing session.
The event has been subsidised by the Yoga For Good foundation, a not-for-profit with the aim to "give back to the yoga community".
A new round of funding grants will be been made available from January 31, open to yoga teachers and yoga organisations who want to do good in their community.
In the past the foundation has funded a range of projects from retreats for domestic violence survivors and trauma-informed yoga courses to community festivals and research into the scientific benefits of yoga.
For more details on the retreat, visit: http://yogaforgood.com.au/goodyogaday/.
For details on how to apply for a funding grant, visit: https://yogaforgood.com.au/grant-application-guidelines/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
