Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Otford to host yoga, meditation retreat while funding grants available for yoga gurus and organisations

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 30 2023 - 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A previous group enjoying meditation in Otford. Picture supplied by Yoga For Foundation.

Heart and Soul Retreats in Otford is hosting a day of yoga, meditation, sound healing and healthy food on February 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.