Sydney's The Domain will be transformed into a glowing wonderland of flame and sound during a free festival set to run over two days this weekend.
Contortionists, fire performers, jugglers, hand balancers and acrobats will present a unique immersive experience that combines circus, dance and fire performances during Fire in the Domain.
Each performer will push the boundaries of physical possibility to create an entertainment experience unlike anything you have seen on February 4-5.
Watch as pianists play two glow-in-the-dark pianos accompanied by fire performers or enjoy the cellos and saxophones in the garden.
Inside The Domain, three giant tepees will be set up so you can sit back and enjoy the entertainment while feasting on the food on offer.
The fire theme will continue with smoking and flambé food and beverages. There are also two special ticketed dining events, Flavours from the Fire, curated by chef Karl Patrick Thomas and served with whiskey.
The event is part of MOPOKE 2023.
Details: Fire in the Domain, Saturday, February 4, 6pm-1am, and Sunday, February 5, 10am-6pm. More information here.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.