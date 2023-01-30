Call for minister to help re-open road

The government needs to step in and take Jamberoo Mountain Road - closed for more than six months - off Kiama Municipal Council's hands, according to the chamber of commerce.
The council doesn't have an issue with that; in fact it voted for exactly the same thing in September.
What both parties want is the status of the road to be changed from local to state, because the massive repair job is too much for council to handle.
"Kiama council is one of the smallest councils in NSW with some 80-road crew only," the chamber's Mike Cains said in an open letter to NSW Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway.
"The assessment of many (including those at council) is that a road as important, complex, and technically challenging as Jamberoo Mountain Road is not usually considered within the competency of a small regional council."
Landslips in July forced the closure of the road, but similar problems had occurred in 2021 and 2020.
While a contract has been awarded to fix the road, there has still been no indication of when vehicles will be able to again use Jamberoo Mountain Road.
"Despite awarding these tenders residents and businesses still have no clarity as to when the road will be re-opened," the chamber letter stated.
"The lack of transparency and continuous communication means businesses will find it hard to plan and resource accordingly."
As a result of the closure, Mr Cains said businesses in Kiama, Jamberoo and Robertson were reporting a fall in turnover of around 40 per cent compared to the previous year.
He was also hoping the government would develop a compensation program to reimburse those businesses.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.