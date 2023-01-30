Tim Coenraad is yet to officially call time on his career for a second time.
The Illawarra Hawks veteran though indicated after Friday night's loss to the Perth Wildcats that the Hawks remaining two games of the season could be his last for the club.
Should Coenraad retire after home clashes with Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday and New Zealand Breakers on Saturday night, it will bring an end to one of the great careers in Illawarra Hawks history.
Only Hawks legends Glen Saville (527) and Mat Campbell (524) have played more games than Coenraad, who has played all his 365 NBL games for the Hawks, since joining the foundation club in 2009.
The 37-year-old did call time on his career when he was not offered a spot on Brian Goorjian's roster for the 2020-21 season.
But Goorjian then added Coenraad to the roster as an injury replacement that season.
He followed up with another campaign last season and led the NBL in three-point shooting (46.4 per cent).
This campaign he has combined duties overseeing the club's community programs with playing duties in the wake of a hamstring injury suffered by Dan Grida.
Grida has returned to the court but Coenraad got elevated to the full roster after season-ending injuries to imports Peyton Siva and Michael Frazier II.
Coenraad said he wouldn't say no to ending his career by knocking down a few threes and helping the Hawks win their remaining two games at WIN Entertainment Centre this season.
But he added more importantly his role was to ensure the Hawks finished the season the right way.
"The great thing about our group is that there is no quit, we are competing. We may not have the pieces to finish right now but we are still competing," he said.
"To be honest these remaining games may be my last but I'm not going to try and get 40 points or whatever, I'll leave that to Bryce [Cotton]. I just want to go out there and be a good influence on the bench, try and give some good advice......so these young guys take away good habits and make sure they don't dig themselves into holes and are controlling things that they can control.
"Finishing off with two wins and knocking down a few threes would be a good way to go but it's more important for me to ensure the guys are still competing.
"As long as we compete and we have the effort, I'm proud of the fellows because it has been a difficult season. But getting opportunities to play more minutes is going to pay dividends for these young guys in the future.
"No matter how much you train, you put yourself in a 13,000-seater stadium and see how you get put to the task - you can't replace that, you don't get to do it too many times so I hope they are learning lessons from it."
While it has been a difficult season for the club Coenraad has enjoyed trying to develop and improve some of the club's young talent.
On a personal front, Coenraad really enjoyed his rookie season of 2009-10 when the Hawks made the grand-final.
"Going to the grand final in my first year and playing with guys of the calibre of Mat [Campbell] and Sav [Glen Saville] and having some really good guys on that team, that was one of the best teams that I've played on, was something special," he said.
"And then obviously the second grand final (2016-17) was a big moment for me because in that year I was more of an integral member of the team.
"And that semifinal series against Adelaide where we came fourth and beat the first-place team in the league in a three-game series was pretty special.
"Those obviously stand out in my mind, as does winning the club MVP [2014-15]."
Coenraad also took great pleasure playing along side Hawks legends Campbell and Saville as well as choosing to make the Illawarra his home.
"This is a great place to live. In recent years I've really loved the work I do in this community. I will probably hang my hat on this work and hopefully that is what I'm mostly remembered for by the fans."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
