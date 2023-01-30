From groovy bush dance to walking netball: Here's what's on for Seniors Festival

Seniors Wellbeing expo - The one-day extravaganza at Wollongong Uniting church will feature an exhibition full of mindfulness and relaxation activities on February 1, 10am to 3pm.

Tech and Tea - Finding it hard to navigate through the apps on your phone? Tech and Tea is a great way to brush up on your tech skills with a group of like-minded people at the Corrimal library. The event is scheduled on February 1 and 8, 2pm to 3pm.

Illawarra Quilts and Crafts expo - The expo aims to encourage participants to gain knowledge of the basics of patchwork and quilting. The event at Keiraville Uniting church will be held over two days, February 3 and 4, from 10am to 3pm.



Lady Mayoress Afternoon Tea - Join the Lady Mayoress, Pilar Helmers, and the Lord Mayor, Cr Gordon Bradbery AM, for an afternoon of entertainment, fun and a light afternoon tea at the Salvation Army Wollongong Hall. The doors will open at 12.45 pm.



Seniors watercolour workshops for beginners with Elspeth McCombe - Discover the inner artist in you in a hands-on watercolour workshop at Wollongong Art Gallery. There is a morning and afternoon session available on Thursday, February 2.

