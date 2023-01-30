From groovy bush dance to walking netball: Here's what's on for Seniors Festival

If you fancy a groovy bush dancing session, afternoon tea with the Lady Mayoress or a workshop to turn you into a tech whizz, you are in luck.
The NSW Seniors Festival kicking off on February 1 has something in it for everyone.
The festival which has been running for over decades across the state is an annual celebration, much-loved and awaited by the community.
While the grand Seniors Festival Expo at the International Convention Centre in Sydney will be taking the centre stage, Illawarra will not be much behind with its own lavish festivities.
Here's a list of events planned by the local councils.
Wollongong City Council
Shellharbour City Council
Kiama Municipal Council
