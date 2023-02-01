YouthRock 2022 winners Ruby and The Groovy Doobies will headline a concert at Wollongong Youth Services next month.
The four-piece band fronted by singer-songwriter Ruby Archer will lead the line-up at the concert on Friday, February 24.
Also performing are a number of Wollongong-based bands, including Shakamoto and cytosis.
Archer, who is known for her husky vocals and jazz/rock fusion songs, is also an actor who plays Veronica on the ABC Me series, Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse.
She released a debut EP early last year as a solo artist before forming the band, which went on to win YouthRock.
First prize included the chance to record at Main Street Studios, Fairy Meadow.
The Wollongong Youth Services gig will be a reunion of shorts for the bands, who met during YouthRock, which is a school-based, statewide competition where NSW bands can perform original compositions to showcase their talent.
Details: Ruby and the Groovy Doobies, Wollongong Youth Services, Friday, February 24, 5pm-9pm.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
