YouthRock 2022 winner Ruby and the Groovy Doobies headline Wollongong Youth Services gig

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
YouthRock 2022 winners Ruby and The Groovy Doobies will headline a concert at Wollongong Youth Services next month.

