It was a moment of truth on Monday night for Shellharbour teenager Amali Dimond in her quest to become a household name, as her face beamed around the country on the new season of Australian Idol.
The 16-year-old was the first cab off the rank at the first day of auditions, her beaming smile a warm welcome for judges Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark and Kyle Sandilands.
"I really don't think there's anything else I want to do like ... I honestly just want to sing and I want to career in performing all," Amali told the Mercury.
"I think that Idol will give me the platform ... to show Australia my music and hopefully the world."
Putting nerves behind her, along with past memories of unsuccessfully auditioning for another television talent quest, Amali seemingly brought the house down with her rendition of Make You Feel My Love by Adele.
"Thank the Lord that someone has walked in that's like you, that sings like you, that gives me Olivia Newton John vibes," Kyle said.
It was similar sentiments from all judges, Harry noting Amali would be "very, very difficult to beat" when it comes to the competition.
"You don't have to extra over-prove nothing, you're very talented," said Meghan.
Amy even went as far as cuddling Amali after she learned the teen was a back-up singer in the band that opened for her concert last year at Gerringong's Crooked River Winery.
All four judges gave her a resounding yes, Harry predicting the Illawarra resident would make it all the way to the top five of the competition, with big hugs all round.
Amali was handed a golden ticket, the first for 2023 to secure a spot in the Top 50 auditions, something she has vowed to frame and keep forever.
"They all gave me great feedback ... they were all incredible," she told the Mercury.
She is one of thousands aged between 15 and 28 who auditioned for the show at locations around the country - for a talent quest which brought fame to the likes of Guy Sebastian, Shannon Noll and Jess Mauboy.
The judges will then narrow the Top 50 to 24, and 24 down to just 12 artists, who will feature in the live performance round of the competition.
Australian audiences will vote each week of the live rounds to decide who will be crowned the next Australian Idol. The winner will receive a recording contract with industry giant Sony Music and $100,000 in prize money.
Prior to episode 1 airing, judge Amy was quoted as saying a successful artist needs more than just a good voice: "We're looking for the package. Unfortunately, gone are the days of just being able to sing. You have to be a likeable, talented and hardworking character to really make it in this business".
Australian Idol airs on the Seven Network and returns Tuesday night.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
