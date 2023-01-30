Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour teen Amali Dimond through to Australian Idol Top 50

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 30 2023 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amali Dimond's time to shine on Monday night, her Australian Idol audition airing on the first episode of the 2023 season. Picture supplied.

It was a moment of truth on Monday night for Shellharbour teenager Amali Dimond in her quest to become a household name, as her face beamed around the country on the new season of Australian Idol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.