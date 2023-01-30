Big Blue records series win in Wollongong Yacht Club's Australia Day regatta

The Wollongong Yacht Club's Australia Day regatta reached a fever pitch on Sunday, as 10 boats hit the water for another day of heart-bounding action.
The annual competition, which began on Australia Day, came to a close with some thrilling final races.
The fourth race on Sunday was tightly contested, with the light breeze building to a brisk 15 knots, sending the fleet racing to the finish line. Big Blue, led by skipper Stephen Phillips, emerged victorious, followed by Bella (skipper Peter Amos) and Boss Ross (skipper Stephen Lipman).
However, the real drama came in the middle of the pack, where Legaleze fought tooth and nail to beat Aphrodite by just a hair-raising 16 seconds and Puffin by 26 seconds. With intense competition and challenging conditions, the sailors pushed themselves in pursuit of victory.
The final race proved to be a test of endurance as the wind faded away, leaving Bella, Big Blue, Boss Ross and Legaleze to push their boats to the limit.
Despite their valiant efforts, they were unable to complete the race within the time limit, and the race was ultimately abandoned.
The final overall standings saw Phillips claim victory aboard Big Blue from Bella and John Rogers' Legaleze. Boss Ross and Aphrodite (skipper Travis Green) finished in fourth and fifth.
The Wollongong Yacht Club thanks Wollongong City Council for their sponsorship of this exciting event. They also thank all skippers, crew, and volunteers who made the regatta a resounding success.
