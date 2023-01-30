Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JORDAN WARREN and JOSH BARTLETT discuss the return of the NPL NSW competition with the Wolves hosting competition powerhouses APIA at WIN Stadium on Friday night (7:30pm kick-off).
WARREN: Well Josh, the start of the season is earlier than it has ever been before, but the Wolves are back in action this Friday against league heavyweights APIA. New coach David Carney has completely refreshed the squad from last season where the team finished outside the finals spots in ninth.
Read more: FSC clubs put up fight in 'Maso Cup' return
Former A-League players Walter Scott and Mirza Muratovic have been signed as well as experienced NPL products Chris McStay and goalkeeper Nenad Vekic.
Off the pitch, it proves to be a massive season for the club, with the announcement of a 'National Second Division' competition on the horizon, as well as the potential for A-League expansion not ruled out for the club in their quest to reach their ultimate goal - to get to peak of Australian football once more.
But looking at the smaller picture to start with, what can we expect from the Wolves this Friday Josh? APIA have made their intentions clear and they want to be up there or there abouts come seasons end, but can the Wolves spoil the party?
BARTLETT: First of all, it really feels like the start of a new era under Carney. The former Sydney FC star has brought a breath of fresh air to the club, as well brought in a handful of exciting recruits, after the side looked a little stagnate at times in 2022.
In terms of round one, boy it's an intriguing clash for the Wolves to kick off their campaign on home soil. This club prides itself on strong performances at WIN Stadium but will face a strong opponent in APIA, who finished last year's regular NSW NPL campaign in fifth before making it to week two of the finals.
However, APIA star Jason Romero recently told mens.nplnsw.com.au that his side was "looking for redemption" after falling short of the club's lofty standards in 2022. APIA also have a new coach at the helm, club legend Franco Parisi, and their recruits include former Blacktown City star Dakota Askew, ex-Sutherland goalkeeper Anthony Bouzanis and former Macarthur Bulls FC Academy talent Anthony Sparacino, all of whom will be keen to make an immediate impression.
However, let's shift our attention back to the region's beloved Wolves. Jordan, who do you see as the key figures on Friday night if Carney is going to kick off his stint with a positive result?
WARREN: I think there will be a few players that can make a difference for the Wolves both this Friday and for the entirety of the season, with people involved with the club quietly confident of a solid 2023 campaign.
Carney has made no secret his attacking plan and the main focal point of that is his full-backs. Former Wellington and Macarthur left-back Walter Scott and right-back Marcus Beattie have been killing it in pre-season, lobbing up and down their respective touchlines in their trial games.
From all reports their energy is unmatched and their ability to continually push forward and contribute to the attack will provide a constant threat for oppositions. It makes sense that Carney would want to play this way. A former full-back at times himself in his playing days, the former Socceroo was part of Graham Arnold's all-conquering Sydney FC A-League side that featured former national team players Rhyan Grant and Michael Zullo, with those full-backs proving to be near unstoppable in the 2016-17 season in particular.
Another key figure that has perhaps flown under the radar is Chris McStay. The son of former Celtic legend Paul, McStay will add guile and power in the middle of the park, something that was lacking for the majority of the 2022 season. At 26 years old, he is coming into his prime and could prove an astute signing for the Wolves.
I wanted to shift the attention more broadly however Josh. This season proves to be massive with everyone on the edge of their seats to see if the Wolves will be up for either Second Division or A-League expansion selection. From my point of view, there is no better option than the Wolves for an A-League licence. The backroom staff are seemingly making all the right moves and on the pitch they are signing A-League quality players and coaches.
So Josh my question to you, do you think the Wolves are ready for the step up, should Football Australia give them the green light?
BARTLETT: The Illawarra has been fighting for years to prove why they belong back in the top-flight, and this is the next logical step towards this happening again.
I've said it before, but I was a little disappointed the Wollongong community didn't get more behind the Wellington Phoenix when they were based here in 2020/21. I thought it was the perfect opportunity to highlight why the area HAD to be playing in the A-League by getting huge crowds to matches, though I understand it was also difficult during a pandemic.
I also understand that it's hard to fully get behind a team which isn't actually local, but I believe that wouldn't be a problem with the Wolves. They are one of the most popular clubs in the region, and there is plenty of great, local talent that could assure a production line to the top - if it was done right.
So I'll throw it back to you one last time, Jordan. Do the Wolves deserve to be in line for a promotion?
WARREN: It's clear that they do deserve it. Former National League champions and a well-known brand synonymous with Australian football as a whole.
But for Carney and the players the first and most important step for them is to perform on the field. If they are winning games, that only amplifies their hopes for a rise in status. Anything can happen in round one and despite being underdogs, the Wolves will be looking for nothing less than three points against APIA.
