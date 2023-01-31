An extended stint back home in the Illawarra has Jessica Hull refreshed and recharged as she prepares for her next major challenge.
The Albion Park runner is once again gearing up to take on the globe's best after being named to represent Australia at the upcoming World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
Athletics Australia on Monday named a 28-athlete team for the three-day competition in Bathurst, which kicks off on February 17. Hull's selection comes after she represented her country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and last year's Commonwealth Games.
Hull has spent the majority of the past few years based overseas, but has been back in Australia since September. The 26-year-old told the Mercury that spending time at home had her mentally and physically ready for the world championships.
"It's my seventh team, which is pretty cool. Seven's been the number for me through my career, so I'm honoured to get on this. It always means something to me, you never get used to it (selection)," she said.
"And to have this in Australia, I'm pretty stoked about it. The Australian running community is pretty special and it's an event that a lot of people can get around. I hope that we see a lot of people out in Bathurst cheering us on the track.
"I've been back in Australia since the end of September and I've been training here and planning to stick around for the trials, and if I made the team, I'd stay through the Australian domestic season. It's a little different not having an indoor season this year, but you obviously prioritise a home championship at any cost.
"I always like coming home, it does help sustain the long European summer when you're pretty much over there on your own."
Hull will compete in just one event at Bathurst, the mixed 4x2km relay team, where she is part of a stacked Australian line-up. Joining her will be Commonwealth Games medallists Oliver Hoare and Abbey Caldwell, and Olympian Stewart McSweyn.
"I think we've got the personnel and if everyone goes out there and does what they're capable of, we can come home with some hardware," Hull said.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
