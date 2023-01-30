Gutsy Kookaburras fall in final Hockey World Cup challenge

The Kookaburras have lost hold of their world No.1 ranking, after gallantly losing 3-1 to The Netherlands in this year's Hockey World Cup bronze medal play-off in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
After an exhausting 4-3 loss to the Germans in the semi-final 48 hours before, the Australians just couldn't withstand the pressure of the Dutch in the second half.
Illawarra duo Flynn Ogilvie and Blake Govers were at the top of their game, trying to penetrate the opposition. Ogilvie was brilliant in midfield, spreading the game to his strikers, and Govers came close to scoring from his lethal drag flicks.
The first quarter saw the Kookas apply the early pressure with golden opportunities from Govers and Lachlan Sharp and a great in-road from Ogilvie which delivered their first penalty corner in the 12th minute.
Jeremy Hayward, celebrating his 200th game for the Kookaburras, duly converted the drag flick scoring his 100th goal and ninth goal in the tournament, thereby earning the top-scorer award. A minute later, Govers saw his drag flick go wide of the goal in their second penalty corner.
"It's great to get 100 goals, but in the end it's bittersweet," Hayward said.
"There are a lot of things we can take away from this tournament, both negative and positive, so we'll come together, reflect on it and bounce back."
A seven-minute blitz in the second half by the Dutch completely shattered the Ausssies, who were sent back pedalling as their defence crumbled under tremendous pressure. Three minutes into the third, The Netherlands levelled scores from their third penalty corner when Jip Janssen's drag flick deflected off Tim Brand's foot, giving Andrew Charter no chance between the posts.
Two minutes later, the Dutch went 2-0 up when a poor clearance by Tim Howard in the circle allowed Thierry Brinkman to intercept the ball and easily score. Brinkman was on the mark again in the 40th minute when he pounced on a baseline pass from Van Dam and scored, taking the score to 3-1.
The final quarter saw the Kookas remove their keeper to add an extra player in the attack, in order to reduce the deficit but the Dutch held on and kept a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, Germany won their third world title, beating the holders Belgium 5-4 in a shootout after the teams had drawn 3-3 at full-time.
