Gutsy Kookaburras fall in final Hockey World Cup challenge

By Tony de Souza
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:05pm
Jeremy Hayward notched up his 200th Kookaburras' appearance on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

The Kookaburras have lost hold of their world No.1 ranking, after gallantly losing 3-1 to The Netherlands in this year's Hockey World Cup bronze medal play-off in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

