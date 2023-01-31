Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Elderly Dapto man Wayne Gordon Donno fails to appeal conviction for touching girl's buttocks

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly Dapto perve avoids jail for groping girl's buttocks

A frail Dapto man has avoided jail for groping an 11-year-old girl's buttocks in her home in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.