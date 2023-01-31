Elderly Dapto perve avoids jail for groping girl's buttocks

A frail Dapto man has avoided jail for groping an 11-year-old girl's buttocks in her home in 2019.
Wayne Gordon Donno was sentenced to 10 months prison with a non-parole period of five months after Magistrate Michael Ong found him guilty of intentionally sexually touching a minor last year.
The 62-year-old failed to overturn his conviction in Wollongong District Court on Monday, however succeeded in reducing the severity of his sentence, with Judge Andrew Haesler sparing him another stint behind bars.
Donno maintains his innocence.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan argued while the touching may have appeared "strange", there was no evidence of sexual gratification.
"I would submit there is evidence capable of that interpretation, but also evidence of someone who is just an inappropriate person who does inappropriate things," Mr Kwan said.
A police interview with the victim was played in court, in which the girl told an officer "he (Donno) slapped me on the butt" then kept his hand there.
She also described a "rubbing motion" on her thigh by Donno, who the court heard was a "grandfather-like figure" to the girl.
Director of Public Prosecutions lawyer Amanda Knox argued the victim had provided her evidence consistently and diligently last year, and explicitly told the court it was her "butt" and not her lower back that was touched.
Ms Knox added that evidence of sexual gratification was "powerful" given Donno had hypersexualised the victim and over a period of time.
Judge Haesler said Magistrate Ong made no error in his finding of guilt.
"Even if there was any doubt to the nature of the touching being sexual, that doubt clearly would have been dispelled by evidence," Judge Haesler said.
"Nothing in the material before me that the judgement should be interfered with. I dismiss the appeal."
The severity of the sentence was then addressed after Donno took to the witness box. The frail man told the court he had been diagnosed with emphysema and blood cancer.
Mr Kwan argued custody was unsuitable for a man who needed accessible railings and a high level of care due to his conditions.
However Ms Knox said the offending had a lasting impact on the victim and was a result of grooming.
She noted it was "entirely unremarkable" that a man in his sixties required medication.
Judge Haesler spared Donno jail and sentenced him to a two-year community correction order with an apprehended violence order of the same time period to protect the victim.
"Every offence of touching a child in a sexual manner is serious and the courts have an obligation to impose the most appropriate retribution," Judge Haesler said.
Donno was ordered to be of good behaviour and to report to community corrections every day.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
