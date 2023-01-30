An East Corrimal man accused of raping a child has been hit with another 46 charges after police reviewed several of his electronic devices.
Daryl Simmonds was arrested and charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, ten counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child under 14 and possessing a prohibited weapon on November 2 last year.
The 45-year-old was subsequently granted Supreme Court bail on November 8 last year, where he was ordered to strictly comply with a spate of conditions including surrendering his passport and to not contact any female under 18.
Police seized several of Simmonds' devices including mobile phones, USBs, hard drives, and SD cards following his arrest, according to tendered court documents.
After the devices were analysed, it is alleged Simmonds had a folder labelled 'Hidden Folder' on his iPhone with 164 videos inside, which led to the additional charges of 44 counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.
Police will allege 14 of these videos show Simmonds having sex with a woman and were filmed without her consent.
In the footage, it is alleged Simmonds placed the phone in hidden positions and in one, the woman allegedly asks "what are you doing, are you taping?" to which he responds "no."
Another 19 videos allegedly show him having sex with another woman, who police claim was also unaware she was being filmed.
Simmonds was also hit with one count each of producing child abuse material and possessing child abuse material, which the court heard relates to the same 13-year-old alleged victim in his previous child rape charges.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered however in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Simmonds' lawyer Patrick Schmidt said the matters will be "vigorously defended".
Mr Schmidt added there were issues surrounding Simmonds' knowledge of cameras planted in his home as he had been "robbed on numerous occasions".
With the new allegations predating the previous charges, Mr Schmidt said the existing bail conditions should continue, arguing the case was weak given victims were not identified in police facts.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin said the case against Simmonds was "extremely strong" and expressed concerns for the safety of the community and alleged victims.
"It's clear from the facts there are multiple devices ... showing a plethora of files," Sgt Novatin said.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming labelled Simmonds' charges as "abhorrent" and said he was lucky to be granted bail in the first place.
However she granted his application for release due to believing concerns raised were addressed by his existing strict Supreme Court bail conditions.
The matter was adjourned to March 15.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
