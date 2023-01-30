While Illawarra locals are making the most of the seasonal fruit prices, many are feeling the pinch at the checkout as cost of living is on the rise.
The Mercury regularly visited grocery stores last year to compare the cost of a basket of essentials across multiple stores.
On Monday, The Mercury grabbed our bags once again to visit Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, and Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast market.
Our shopping list included essentials like milk, bread, eggs, and cheese, as well as some fruit and vegetables - apples, strawberries, bananas, and broccoli. We also included staples like chicken breast, pasta, and rice.
So, how much does a bag of essentials cost and how has it changed from 2022?
In March 2022 our shopping list of essentials added to around $30 but as we head into 2023 the price is veering closer to $40.
Essentials such as milk, bread and eggs were all cheaper last year. It has also become more expensive to get your fruit and vegetable intake with broccoli, strawberries, and apples all increasing in price.
Eating an apple a day is a harder feat with prices almost doubling since March 2022, from $2.26/kg to $4.79/kg.
Aldi once again came out on top as the cheapest option at $37.24.
While Aldi was the cheapest find, the exact same basket of essentials only set shoppers back around $32 in March 2022.
Coles and Woolworths were not far behind Aldi- with Coles only 74 cents extra and Woolworths just over a dollar more.
Leisure Coast was the most expensive basket of groceries at $45.95.
The Leisure Coast grocery trip increased by a whopping 31% since March 2022 mainly due to a particularly expensive bag of rice ($4.75).
The price for most essentials have remained steady since November 2022 with the price of summer fruits decreasing slightly.
The price of bananas around $1.75/kg and strawberries around $2.50 a punnet at most stores.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.