Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Chinese students to make a comeback to UOW campus as China bans online study

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson. Picture by Adam McLean

A larger than expected number of overseas students will be studying in Wollongong this year following a recent announcement by the Chinese government banning online study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.