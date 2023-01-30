Chinese students to make a comeback to UOW campus as China bans online study

A larger than expected number of overseas students will be studying in Wollongong this year following a recent announcement by the Chinese government banning online study.
University of Wollongong Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson has welcomed the decision by the Chinese government to make it mandatory for students enrolled in overseas universities to attend in person classes.
Professor Davidson said she was excited by the "very good news" and termed it as a "sign of return to normality".
"Some of these students have been studying online for a number of years so it is wonderful that they will finally be able to experience everything that our campus life has to offer in person."
The number of Chinese students in UOW dwindled over the pandemic and fell significantly from being the largest cohort of international students.
The new directive is likely to drive the numbers up again.
While UOW prepares to welcome Chinese students onshore, it acknowledges some logistical hurdles standing in the way.
"There will be some logistical challenges in the short term but we are ready and keen to assist our students as needed," professor Davidson said.
"Students will need to organise flights and in some cases visas, and organising accommodation may also be challenging."
The Mercury recently reported on Illawarra's rental crisis amidst fears it was likely to worsen come autumn session. Now with more students coming in, getting a room will be nothing short of a challenge.
"We are working with external accommodation providers to determine their availability to support our students," professor Davidson said
"We are also asking UOW staff and the Wollongong community to consider participating in our Homestay and Study Stays programs if they have a room or a granny flat or a property to let to a UOW student for either a short- or long-term stay."
The Mercury has contacted the Department of Home Affairs for a comment on the visa backlog and is still waiting for a response.
