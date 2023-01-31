A season-ending knee injury robbed the Illawarra Hawks of the services of marquee signing Justin Robinson.
The veteran NBA guard only managed one game for the Hawks this season before injuring his knee.
But the club have liked what they have seen since and have re-signed the 24-year-old Virginia Tech alum, who has spent time with five NBA franchises since signing as an un-drafted free agent with the Wizards in 2019.
Robinson made a huge impression on the organisation, assuming a leadership position from day one, and his pre-season form had him well-placed to be a dominant guard in the league.
In the pre-season he averaged an impressive 17 points, six assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
The signing is a ringing endorsement of coach Jacob Jackomas' side's approach to a challenging NBL23 campaign.
Robinson is excited to return to the Illawarra and lead the Hawks climb up the competition standings.
"My dad always taught me to finish what you start. My season-ending injury in the first game didn't sit well with me. I'm excited to run it back with coach Jacob and the Hawks next season. I can't wait to return to Illawarra and get things back to how we envisioned," Robinson said.
"The city of Wollongong embraced me from my arrival, and the organisation handled my injury the best way possible. We have a special group of coaches, staff, and players, and there is unfinished business for me with the Hawks.
"It has been hard for me to watch from afar, knowing I'm unable to help physically, but I couldn't be prouder of the team overall.
"The way they have continued to be true professionals and give themselves a chance in every game shows the character of everyone in the locker room.
"My goal remains the same: to win games and bring a championship back to Illawarra."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
