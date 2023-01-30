'Going to kill your wife': Couple accused of assaulting Bellambi shop owners

A Bulli woman accused of threatening to kill a Bellambi convenience store owner after her lover allegedly stole cigarettes from the shop has failed in her bid for bail.
Casey Christensen, 24, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday charged with intimidation and two counts of common assault stemming from the alleged attack at the weekend.
Her lover and co-accused Boe Blair also made a bid for bail in the same jurisdiction.
According to tendered court documents, the pair drank alcohol before riding their bikes to Sam's Corner Store on Cawley Street, Bellambi about 6pm on Saturday.
Police will allege Christensen waited outside the shop while Blair went inside and stole cigarettes.
The male shop owner reportedly followed him outside and held onto Blair's bike handles as he attempted to flee.
Blair managed to escape after he allegedly swung a bottle of wine at the shop owner's head - but missed.
Christensen then allegedly threw a grocery bag at the shop owner's head and punched him several times, according to court documents.
Upon seeing the alleged attack, the female shop owner attempted to intervene and placed herself between Christensen and her husband.
Police will allege Christensen then punched the woman twice and yelled to the man "I'm going to f---ing kill your wife".
The shop owners backed away and Christensen allegedly fled on foot, with both co-accused leaving their bikes behind.
Court documents state multiple witnesses contacted police. The bikes were seized upon arrival and the pair were arrested the next day.
The court heard Christensen was scheduled to start a drug rehabilitation program tomorrow after a recent relapse.
However Magistrate Gabriel Fleming was unmoved, noting Christensen was on bail after she was charged with stealing a car at the time of the alleged offending.
"This is a really serious matter ... you've got a long criminal history," Magistrate Fleming said.
Christensen's release was denied.
Blair is facing charges of common assault, larceny, intimidation and being in possession of a prohibited drug, and was also refused bail on Monday.
Their matters will return on March 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
