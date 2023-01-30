Illawarra Mercury
Two fatal crashes marr Australia Day long weekend road toll

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 30 2023
Police were out in force over the Australia Day long weekend. Picture from file

The two fatal crashes that occurred in NSW over the Australia Day long weekend both occurred in the Southern Region, which takes in the Illawarra, South Coast and southern inland.

