Teen boy charged over alleged serious assault of police officer in Avondale

A teenage boy has been charged with assaulting a police officer at Avondale last year, leaving him with facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.
The 16-year-old was arrested at a home in Horsley earlier this month in relation to an incident that occurred late on the afternoon of September 22.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were patrolling along Ena Avenue that day when they stopped two males on an unregistered scooter about 5.50pm.
It is alleged the pair ran from police and as they did so, one swung a motorcycle helmet at a senior constable.
The strike knocked the officer unconscious.
Nearby residents came to his aid and he was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital in a serious condition.
Following an investigation, the teenage boy was charged this month with using an unregistered vehicle and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer on duty.
The boy was granted strict conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday.
Police are still looking into the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.