Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Teen boy charged over serious assault of police officer in Avondale

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen boy charged over alleged serious assault of police officer in Avondale

A teenage boy has been charged with assaulting a police officer at Avondale last year, leaving him with facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.