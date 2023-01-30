Illawarra Mercury
A busy start to the year for Illawarra Blue Stars

By Valmai Loomes
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
Sara de Vies, Rina Flynn, Gianna Mogentale are joined by Lachlan Parry all having successful country and now heading to state masters titles.

The January period has been one hectic time and this commenced with the Illawarra Track Challenge. But firstly I would like to thank everyone for the wonderful comments and congratulations that I have received over the past week.

