The January period has been one hectic time and this commenced with the Illawarra Track Challenge. But firstly I would like to thank everyone for the wonderful comments and congratulations that I have received over the past week.
This column helps to bring athletics to the general public, and I feel this award is a tribute to all who have supported, contributed and above all, have worked with me to ensure our sport of track and field is not only exposed to the general community, but it gives everyone an opportunity of taking part in a sport that is so diversified.
We cater for everyone from the champions to the people who wish to have a go, the young ones to the masters - all ages are catered for. Thank you everyone, the award is shared by you all, and I am deeply humbled and delighted to be able to accept this on behalf of my sport. Thank you.
We commenced the month with the Illawarra Track Challenge, one of the best on record and saw some outstanding athletics on the Kerryn McCann Athletic centre.
Negotiations have already commenced for the season 2024 and we may see a couple of new events added for a state title to be up for grabs.
Onto country titles and this year we headed back to Dubbo. Weather was so changeable with heat steaming from the wonderful complex they have to the athletes performances.
Great to see Dubbo Athletic Club perform so well and we congratulate Athletics Wollongong on winning the overall point score. Blue Stars were up there in sixth spot but no excuses but we were minus quite a few of our point scoring athletes from injury to having to work.
The program is subject to change and this will be discussed in future meetings with ANSW. For the first time events such as the 200 metres and 800 metres were held on the Friday and this decision by ANSW has been challenged by quite a few athletes.
I feel our male athlete of the meet had to be sprinter Lachlan Parry who took out the masters men's 100 in the 30/r.39, backed up to win the open men's 100 metres, and then took out the masters 200 and 400 metres, a great result for a young man who is one of the most consistent athletes around.
Surprise athlete was the win of Rhys Barnes in the hammer in under 20, a great result for this young man. Overall our masters women performed so well with Sara De Vies taking out her 30/39 division in 100, 200, 400 metres. Our open men's relay kept IBS record in-tack with a great win, the team of Parry, Jonty Faulkner, Corey Williams and Chris Devery, showing their class as a great relay combination.
Some personal bests were recorded and some qualifying marks for nationals, but overall, country was a good result for IBS and is setting our athletes up for the next stage of state and possibly nationals.
The clubs great support of one another and the travelling distances away in a team is the winning combination of our club and one that showed with many of our members going in events just to support their fellow club mates.
As some couldn't travel to country, they have taken the time to go to the ACT State Championships.
Ashlyn Adams, although she competed at country quite well, backed this up with a great second in the ACT title under 20 women's hurdles and has now qualified for nationals in sprints and hurdles. Corey Williams and Jonty Faulkner backed up from country with Wiliams recording a personal best over the 100 metres and Faulkner was not far behind. Sprinters Lauren Percival who didn't contest country has recorded a PB over the 100 metres and will not be long till this talented young lady breaks the 12 seconds mark.
She was joined by training partners Brodie McCulskey who also ran well and Jack White who also recorded a personal best time, all over the 100 metres.
Rohan Laurendrett did not travel to Dubbo but contested the 800 metres in Canberra and is setting himself up for a go at the state title over this distance and possibly the 400 hurdles.
Joshua Baulsch also is on track for state and some good runs over the 400 and 800 are expected from these two talented open men.
We move into state and this weekend our masters will take to the track for their state titles.
The club will be without Andrew Rodda (illness) and John Lamb but the women are looking good with June Lowe and Mary Thomas setting themselves up with country, as with sprinters/jumpers Gianna Mogentale and Sara De Vies, Rina Flynn whilst sprinter jumper Lisa Quinn who missed country, has to be a strong contender in her age bracket.
All athletes are reminded to check closing dates for state youth, under 20, under 23 and open and enter through athletics NSW portal.
