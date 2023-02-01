When it comes to parking, cameras can lie. Letters, February 2, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
When it comes to parking, cameras can lie. Letters to the Editor, February 2, 2023

February 2 2023 - 4:00am
Those great memories of Australia Day at the "Gong" for some will vanish sometime next month when a hefty parking penalty notice arrives at their door! The current system of issuing such notices relies upon council rangers taking multiple photos of illegally parked vehicles. Possibly, taking a lesser number of photos and instead, putting a physical notice on the offending vehicle would be more functional and fairer.

