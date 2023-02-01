When it comes to parking, cameras can lie. Letters, February 2, 2023

Those great memories of Australia Day at the "Gong" for some will vanish sometime next month when a hefty parking penalty notice arrives at their door! The current system of issuing such notices relies upon council rangers taking multiple photos of illegally parked vehicles. Possibly, taking a lesser number of photos and instead, putting a physical notice on the offending vehicle would be more functional and fairer.
Had such a system been operating on December 16, 2022, at 12.14pm, I would possibly not now be locked in conflict with Revenue NSW over a $283 penalty imposed on me for a vehicle which was parked contrary to signage.
I have submitted an appeal supported by evidence that at 12.14pm on December 16, 2022, I did not own, nor had I even seen, driven or parked the vehicle involved in the breach. Yet the "system" still issued me a breach notice.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
I refer to two letters published on the Letters Page on January 31 by Allan Pryor and Adrian Devlin respectively, regarding why January 26 is known as Australia Day. Both are historically correct. As Adrian points out this date marks the day in 1788 when Captain Phillip and the First Fleet arrived in Sydney Cove and as Allan claims it marks the day in1949 when the Nationality and Citizenship Act was passed, both significant events in Australia's history.
When debating which event gave birth to naming this particular date "Australia Day," however, it's the 1788 event that wins. That particular date, related to Britain's occupation of our continent, was recognised in various ways by the States and Territories existing well prior to Federation in 1901 and as Adrian Devlin correctly states there was no agreement amongst States and Territories to call January 26, "Australia Day," until 1935.
Even so1788 pre-dates 1949 by a country mile. I fear that Allan Pryor is trying to persuade us that "celebrating" Australia Day on January 26 has nothing to do with the invasion of Australia by a foreign power but actually celebrates the right of Australians to travel under Australian passports rather than British passports.
Whilst historically important it is a big call to argue that this was the day that, "Australia as a nation came into existence," and that is why January 26 is called Australia Day. Nice try Allan but no cigar.
John Martin, Woonona
For those readers disappointed in a perceived lack of diversity of letter writers and opinions on this page, the solution is simple. Write us a letter! This forum is open to everyone.
We can't publish opinions if you don't share them. Our email address is:
letters@illawarramercury.com.au.
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.