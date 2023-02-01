When it comes to parking, cameras can lie. Letters, February 2, 2023

I refer to two letters published on the Letters Page on January 31 by Allan Pryor and Adrian Devlin respectively, regarding why January 26 is known as Australia Day. Both are historically correct. As Adrian points out this date marks the day in 1788 when Captain Phillip and the First Fleet arrived in Sydney Cove and as Allan claims it marks the day in1949 when the Nationality and Citizenship Act was passed, both significant events in Australia's history.

