If you don't know what Galentine's Day is, don't worry, you're not alone.
But with the day growing in popularity over the past few years, and even spawning an Illawarra Galentine's Day event, we thought it was time to take a deep dive into the day and how it came to be.
As the name suggests, Galentine's Day celebrates the gals in your life. Your friends, besties, the ones who are there for you in thick and thin. It is meant to be celebrated on February 13 - the day before Valentine's Day, but many people choose to celebrate in the days before, especially the previous weekend. But more on that later. First, let's tackle its origins.
Far from being steeped in tradition, Galentine's Day was actually created for a TV show.
Fans of the US comedy Parks and Recreation, which launched the careers of Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt, may recall an episode that aired in season two.
Entitled "Galentine's Day", the 2010 episode saw Poehler's character Leslie Knope celebrating her favourite holiday with a group of her girlfriends on the day before Valentine's Day.
"What's Galentine's Day? Oh it's only the best day of the year," she said to camera during the episode.
She said the day meant leaving your boyfriends and husbands at home, grabbing breakfast and spending some quality time with the women in your life, ie "ladies celebrating ladies."
Nowadays, an increasing number of women are getting together to celebrate Galentine's Day. I will be attending my first ever Galentine's Day brunch at a friend's home this Sunday - one day before the 'official' Galentine's Day.
My friend, a long time fan of Galentine's Day, has been hosting soirees for a few years now, as well as events for her daughters and their friends.
A Sydney girls' school even got in on the act the past few years, encouraging girls to write kind or inspirational messages on post-it notes to leave on their schoolmates' lockers in the lead up to Valentine's Day.
In the US, many have embraced Galentine's Day as a way to better include the LGBTQ community and non-binary people in the more traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.
in the future it may well be a way for those who aren't partnered up on Valentine's Day to feel a little better about the day, by celebrating what they do have - the love of their friends. And there is certainly nothing wrong with that.
Pinot & Picasso Wollongong is celebrating Galentine's Day with a Femme Fatale event to honour the true soulmates of your life - your best friends.
The session will take place on Sunday, February 12, from 2pm-5pm. An artist will guide you to create a painting to take home.
Tickets are $59 each and includes all the necessary equipment including blank canvas, acrylic paints, brushes, table easel, apron and glassware for your BYO beverage of choice. Tickets are limited. More information/bookings here
If painting is not your style, why not invite your best girlfriends to breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or even high tea at your favourite venue in the Illawarra.
Novotel Wollongong Northbeach is serving high tea in its North Bar every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon-3pm, which includes a selection of finger sandwiches, house-made scones with jam and cream, sweet and savoury items, barista-made coffee and Dilmah teas for $69 a person, or $62 for Accor plus members. You can purchase a glass of bubbly for $8.
Details: here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
