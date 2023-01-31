Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas and his captain Tyler Harvey don't deal in what-ifs.
What-if marquee import Justin Robinson didn't pick up a season-ending injury in just the first game of the regular NBL season.
The Hawks had high hopes the young NBA point-guard would form a lethal back-court combination with Harvey and lead the club to glory.
Even Harvey felt the duo were ready to deliver "something special".
That's why the 29-year-old American was ecstatic to hear Robinson was returning to Wollongong, after the club announced on Tuesday that they had re-signed him for the 2023-24 season.
"It's unbelievable news to see that he is coming back here," Harvey said.
"I know he loved his time here, and for the short time that he was here the community got around him.
"Everyone on the team loves him, so it is good to have him come back, and we are going to do something special, him and I."
Harvey was focused on trying to help the Hawks finish the season the right way by beating the New Zealand Breakers in Wollongong on Thursday and then backing up on Saturday at the same venue to get another win against the Tasmania JackJumpers.
But he was happy the front office was looking to the future and improving the playing roster going forward.
"Having [Robinson] in the back-court with me, it was unbelievable. Just for the five pre-season games we had I knew we started to figure each other's game," Harvey said.
"To see him go down was obviously tough but that he is coming back reassures me that he's in it to win this thing as well.
"We talk all the time, I'll probably talk to him later today as well but I'm very excited to have him back."
Jackomas was also looking forward to seeing what Harvey and Robinson could to do together over an extended period of time.
"We needed some good news coming out about our Americans. We haven't had much in the last couple of months," he said.
"To reunite [Robinson] with the boys and to reunite him with Tyler is a major advantage coming into next season.
"With all the disadvantages we've had, this sort of levels it out in my eyes."
Robinson, who averaged an impressive 17 points, six assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in the pre-season, said he was excited to return to the Illawarra and lead the Hawks climb up the competition standings.
"My dad always taught me to finish what you start.
"My season-ending injury in the first game didn't sit well with me.
"I'm excited to run it back with coach Jacob and the Hawks next season. I can't wait to return to Illawarra and get things back to how we envisioned," Robinson said.
"The city of Wollongong embraced me from my arrival, and the organisation handled my injury the best way possible. We have a special group of coaches, staff, and players, and there is unfinished business for me with the Hawks."
Hawks GM of Basketball Mat Campbell said members, fans and partners should be excited by retaining another key piece of the Hawks playing group heading into next season.
"It is rare to come across an athlete like Justin - we briefly saw what he is capable of achieving on and off the court for our club. Getting him back on board helps cement our foundations as we continue to build towards NBL24," Campbell said.
"We have endured a season like no other with injuries to the import position crippling our rotations; however, we are encouraged by the resolve of the squad and the job of Jacob and his coaching staff in keeping the side connected and competitive.
"Justin is an elite talent and has been working hard back in the US to ensure he is ready for his return. We made Justin a priority, and the relationship he has built with ownership, the playing group and the coaches made it an easy decision for both parties."
Robinson will join Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Dan Grida and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk as confirmed signings for NBL24.
The Hawks also hold options on William 'Davo' Hickey and Alex Mudronja.
The club plans to be aggressive in the NBL's upcoming free agency period.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
