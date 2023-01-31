Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks back Justin Robinson to lead their NBL revival

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Robinson has re-signed with the Hawks. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas and his captain Tyler Harvey don't deal in what-ifs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.