Persistence has paid off for the Austinmer Rural Fire Service brigade, with land secured for a new station.
For a decade the brigade, and its captain Gareth Fleming, have been pushing for a move from their ageing premises in Buttenshaw Drive to a new facility and a safer location.
"It still hasn't sunk in, to be honest... It'll be great for the community and the brigade," Mr Fleming said of the news.
Several years ago, a site on Sea Foam Avenue in Thirroul was identified as a location for the new station, but there was a significant gap between the market value of the state government-owned land and what Wollongong City Council was prepared to pay for it.
The brigade met with Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, Labor Member for Keira Ryan Park and Liberal Heathcote MP Lee Evans last May to try and resolve the issue (the area currently falls in the Keira electorate but will be in Heathcote come March's state election).
Yesterday it was announced that the council, the Transport Asset Holding Entity and the RFS had entered into a heads of agreement for the council to lease the land on Sea Foam Avenue, clearing the path for the construction of the new and improved station.
While the existing station is no longer fit-for-purpose, its location at the base of the escarpment presents the biggest issue.
Mr Fleming said the narrow road was unsafe when trucks pulled out, and it was too close to bushland.
It is anticipated the new location will cut response times dramatically.
Mr Fleming said the new station would also ensure the survival of the 50-year-old brigade because it would be more visible to the public, and with separate male and female change rooms, it would entice more women to volunteer.
He credited the brigade's refusal to give up for the outcome.
"We wanted to better serve the community and as captain, I wanted to provide better facilities for the members," Mr Fleming said.
It is not yet known when construction work will begin on the station, nor when the brigade can expect to move in.
Ms Cooke said the future $1 million-plus facility would be worthy of a brigade that carried out vital work not only locally, but across the state, highlighting their efforts during recent flood disasters.
"They step up when the need arises," she said.
Mr Park, whose electorate included Austinmer and Thirroul before 2021's redistribution, said he was relieved that "common sense has prevailed".
He thanked Wollongong City Council and especially Mr Fleming, his crew and other community members who had pushed for the new station.
Mr Evans also acknowledged those involved in moving the issue forward, including Mr Park.
Wollongong acting lord mayor Cr Tania Brown said the council was "very excited" after years of work to bring this to fruition.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.