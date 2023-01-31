Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra cafes improvise amidst hash brown and potato shortage

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:59am
Widespread hash brown shortage has left breakfast tables empty. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra cafes and restaurants are having to "improvise" their menu as the supply of hash browns runs dry, while chips are being shipped in from Europe - all due to a widespread potato shortage.

