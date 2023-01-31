A Port Kembla woman who lost both front teeth in an out-of-control rage at friend's house playing puzzles will have her day in court to appeal her conviction.
Elizabeth Ann Tobin, 49, appeared in Wollongong District Court to appeal her conviction for common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting a police officer and assaulting police.
A Wollongong magistrate sentenced Tobin to an 18 month community corrections order in August last year after finding her version of what happened on the night of November 6 to be unbelievable, and likening her inexplicable behaviour to that of someone high on methylamphetamines.
The court heard that a chance remark caused what was otherwise a quiet evening between neighbours to descend into blood-soaked mayhem, after Ms Tobin threatened guests at a Port Kembla house party, fell face first onto a pavement, knocking out her two front teeth, attempted to bite party guests while bleeding from the mouth and screamed at police officers "where's my teeth" once they had arrived to diffuse the situation.
During her hearing in the Local Court, Tobin claimed she was stomped on by the other party guests, something Magistrate Walker struggled to believe.
"Everyone else, all the other witnesses in this case, don't see the stomp in the face," he said.
Mr Walker said he found the case "very disturbing" and "struggled to believe" Tobin's version of events.
A hearing date for Tobin's appeal was set for January 31 in Wollongong District Court, and Tobin, appearing unrepresented, alleged that she and her family had been victims of police threats and intimidation and the decision in the lower court had been a miscarriage of justice.
During the hour-and-a-half hearing on Tuesday, Tobin said that her lawyer had not produced all the evidence she had provided, that there were inconsistencies between statements given by witnesses and their evidence in court and that police had intimidated her family members outside of the courtroom.
Judge Andrew Haesler clarified that for an appeal to be heard in the District Court, an appellant would have to prove that there had been a mistake made by the magistrate.
Prior to the hearing, solicitors from the Department of Public Prosecutions had provided to the court documentation outlining the correctness of the lower court's decision. Judge Haesler said the submission was "very comprehensive" and, having read the transcript of the original hearing, as it stands the prosecution's case was "very strong".
"I can review evidence tendered in Local Court," Judge Haesler said.
"I haven't seen the body worn video but by all reports it doesn't help you at all."
Tobin was unable to provide statements outlining where the lower court had erred in its findings.
Tobin also sought to introduce new evidence that was not heard in the Local Court.
"I gave [my lawyer] 33 photos of my injuries," Tobin said. "I was beaten black, blue and yellow, I had to get a fake jawbone put back in so I could get two teeth put back in.
"Why can't I get a fair trial?"
Judge Haesler clarified that the conduct of police officers after Tobin was arrested had little bearing on the finding that she assaulted the other party guests.
"My job is to go through transcript of what occurred."
Judge Haesler however gave Tobin leave to find a new lawyer and raise fresh evidence ahead of another hearing date in April, however noted that it was "rare" that fresh evidence would be accepted in an appeal.
"The case against you is particularly strong," Judge Haesler said. "[But] you will have your day in court."
"My head's spinning," Tobin said at the conclusion of the hearing.
"So is mine," replied Judge Haesler.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.