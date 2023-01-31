Loose Ends: Kiama and Corrimal chase Rookies glory

Kiama's Ken Bryant along with Corrimal's Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam are chasing State Rookies glory with the finals of Singles and Pairs at Raymond Terrace BC this weekend.
Bryant beat Bomaderry's Greg Newton in the Zone Rookies Singles final at Bomaderry in December, with more than 50 relatively new bowlers competing for the chance to play for a state title.
In November, Corrimal best mates Jansen and Dignam were declared winners of the Zone Rookies Pairs at Windang BC after a Kiama duo had claimed the title but were subsequently disqualified due to one player breaching the eligibility criteria.
The State Rookies Finals feature a representative from all 16 zones with Pairs on Saturday and Dignam and Jansen drawn in Section 4.
The Corrimal duo face Tim Arndell and Josh Arndell (Maclean, Zone 1) first up on Saturday morning in 3-Bowl Pairs over 12-ends.
Corrimal then face Asquith/St Ives Scott Burrows and Greg Smith in round 2 before taking on Wauchope's Todd Davey and Beau White in round 3.
The four section winners advance to the semi-finals, with a marathon day concluding with a fifth match, the championship final, late on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Ken Bryant begins his bid for a state title in Section 3 of the Singles on Sunday morning against Leeton's Brian Harris in 4-Bowl, 17-up competition.
Bryant meets Cabra Vale Diggers' Rick Lucey in round 2, and then takes on Zone 15's Paul Lewry (Munmorah United) in round 3.
The sectional winners meet in the semi-finals, followed by the final by which time the deserved Rookies Singles champion will have most likely won a fifth match in one day.
Bryant will be looking to create a slice of history as the first Zone 16 representative to make a State Rookies Singles final since the championships were introduced in 2009.
Zone 16 has fared better in the State Rookies Pairs with Neil Teasdale and Andrew Ransom (Berkeley/Warilla) champions in 2014.
Two Illawarra Zone 16 teams have made the Pairs final including most recently Corrimal's Aydan Murphy and Tim Cavanough in 2017.
Thirroul's James Jones and Lloyd Jones also made the Rookies Pairs decider in 2010, the second year of the competition.
The State Rookies was introduced to give new bowlers with under 30 months experience the chance to compete on a level playing field for a Zone and state title.
With no champion crowned for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, this year's entry criteria was extended beyond the 30 months eligibility to allow bowlers who missed out on competing due to the pandemic their chance to win a state title.
And perhaps due to the impact of COVID, new bowlers have showed a real appetite for the Rookies 2022-23 State Rookies with 200 sectional rounds state-wide across the 16 zones in the Pairs alone.
