Loose Ends: Kiama and Corrimal chase Rookies glory

By Mike Driscoll
Updated February 1 2023 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
Corrimals Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam will play in the State Rookies Pairs finals this weekend. Picture byMike Driscoll

Kiama's Ken Bryant along with Corrimal's Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam are chasing State Rookies glory with the finals of Singles and Pairs at Raymond Terrace BC this weekend.

