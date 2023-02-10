Outdoor awnings can expand your seasonal living space, increase privacy and reduce the sun's harmful rays.
Awnings help maintain interior temperature and can add value to your property.
Victory Blinds home expert Stuart Clark offers some information to assist homemakers select the ideal awning.
"Investing in a folding-arm awning over your patio space provides essential protection from a range of different weather conditions," Stuart said.
Reduce the temperature on your patio where you - and your pets - can enjoy the sun without overheating.
Windy outdoor spot? Motion sensors can be installed and the awning automatically retracts when it's windy to prevent damage.
Stuart said straight-drop awnings are a practical solution for windows with extensive glass.
"Although glass effectively stops some UV rays from entering the home, at least 50 per cent of radiation can pass through, so it's important to protect your windows externally."
Straight-drop awnings are available in a range of fabrics including block-out and sheer, to enhance your view.
This type is easily controlled by hand, especially with Victory Blinds spring-assist technology for easy operation. Stuart recommends quick-and-easy monthly maintenance.
"Brush off any loose dirt and spray with a mix of mild soap and water. Use a soft-bristle brush to gently wipe over, leave it to air dry and you're finished."
